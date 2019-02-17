Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McGuane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. McGuane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward J. McGuane Obituary
Edward J. McGuane
formerly of Lowell, MA

Edward J. McGuane passed away on January 14, 2019 in Mount Vernon, Washington. Edward was born in Lowell, Mass. He was the son of Martin (Lowell police officer) and Mary McGuane (registered nurse). Edward moved to Seattle, Washington for Northwest Bell. Ed met and married Carol Cowan in 1991.

Edward is survived by his wife, Carol; brothers Thomas and Frank McGuane of Lowell; Sister Mary Barry Phoenix, Arizona; Sons Seth Cowan (wife Michelle); Nathan Cowan (wife Natasha); Brother-in-Law Wilbur Barry Jr.; Nephew Wilbur Barry III; Niece Jennifer Mary Barry; grandchildren Abigail; Sean Ainsley; Maggie; Eve; grandniece Taylor Barry.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.