Edward J. McGuane
formerly of Lowell, MA
Edward J. McGuane passed away on January 14, 2019 in Mount Vernon, Washington. Edward was born in Lowell, Mass. He was the son of Martin (Lowell police officer) and Mary McGuane (registered nurse). Edward moved to Seattle, Washington for Northwest Bell. Ed met and married Carol Cowan in 1991.
Edward is survived by his wife, Carol; brothers Thomas and Frank McGuane of Lowell; Sister Mary Barry Phoenix, Arizona; Sons Seth Cowan (wife Michelle); Nathan Cowan (wife Natasha); Brother-in-Law Wilbur Barry Jr.; Nephew Wilbur Barry III; Niece Jennifer Mary Barry; grandchildren Abigail; Sean Ainsley; Maggie; Eve; grandniece Taylor Barry.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019