Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dorothy's Church
Main St. (Rt. 38)
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Edward J. Melanson
of Wilmington

Edward J. Melanson, age 88 of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on March 30th, 2019, surrounded by his entire loving family. Devoted husband of Katherine (Hayford) Melanson of Wilmington, loving father of Mark Melanson & his wife Patricia of Reading, Paula Powers & her companion Harry Chambers, and Peter Melanson & his wife Maureen, all of Tewksbury, beloved "Grampy" of Ashlin Dasilva, Janelle Crosby, Brenna & Kaelyn Melanson, Jennifer Powers, Justin LaCau, and Makayla & Ethan Melanson, cherished "GG" of Brynn & Emmy Dasilva and Taylor LaCau, son of the late Joseph and Georgine (Saulnier) Melanson, dear brother of the late Thomas Melanson, survived by his wife Dorothy, and the late Jeanne Muise, survived by her husband Paul. Ed is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Guay, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

MELANSON - Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62) Wilmington, on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral mass in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rt. 38), Wilmington at 11:00 am. Interment with military honors will take place in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2nd from 3:00-7:00 pm. Memorial donations in Ed's name can be made to the , www.alz.org/donate. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 1, 2019
