Simply put...Ed was one of the nicest sweet gentleman I ever knew in my entire life. We often talked about Nikki and how much that beautiful dog was loved by all who knew Nikki. You could always count on Ed to help you with any problems you may have and if that wasn't enough he would make you one of his famous cards (which I saved) he would go for a bike ride and always stopped to say hello no matter how busy he was or tired from the bike ride. Most of all, on Palm Sunday he would make a cross out of the palms and give this beautiful cross to me. I always had a few tears in my eyes from this kind jester. I truly have no words to express how sorry I am to hear of his passing. I adored this wonderful man and my prayers will surely be heard on his behalf. So very sorry for his family
for they lost a walking saint on earth. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace Ed.
1/1