Edward J. Pacula
1943 - 2020
It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we announce the passing of Edward J. Pacula, age 77. He died on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020 at his residence in Ocala, FL.

He was born in Lowell, MA on Nov 04, 1943; the beloved son of the late Edward and Sophie (Wojkowski) Pacula and was educated in Lowell schools. He joined the US Navy "Seabees" in 1966; served Vietnam in 1967, 1968, & 1969; and advanced to the highest enlisted rank of Master Chief Petty Officer during his military career that lasted through September 1990. He then started a new career in management on the Operations, Maintenance & Housing Contracts at Fort Carson, CO where he worked until retirement. Throughout his life he believed that a smile costs nothing but gives much and it only takes but a moment to give and the memory of it sometimes lasts forever, so he smiled often. For more than 54 years, he was the loving husband and best friend to Dolores N. ("Dolly" LaBrecque) Pacula, from Lowell, MA, whom he married on Nov 19, 1966 in Santa Barbara, California. Together they shared many loving and memorable moments. Ed's wit, honesty, humor, loyalty and love will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Dolores ("Dolly") and their two loving sons, Edward J. Pacula, Jr. of Ventura, CA and Peter B. Pacula of Denver, CO, their wives and five grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Janet Vezina of Lowell, MA; Priscilla O'Neill of Pelham, NH; and Mary Ann Pitsios of Hudson, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Legacy House Hospice of Marion County, FL, (352) 291-5100.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Simply put...Ed was one of the nicest sweet gentleman I ever knew in my entire life. We often talked about Nikki and how much that beautiful dog was loved by all who knew Nikki. You could always count on Ed to help you with any problems you may have and if that wasn't enough he would make you one of his famous cards (which I saved) he would go for a bike ride and always stopped to say hello no matter how busy he was or tired from the bike ride. Most of all, on Palm Sunday he would make a cross out of the palms and give this beautiful cross to me. I always had a few tears in my eyes from this kind jester. I truly have no words to express how sorry I am to hear of his passing. I adored this wonderful man and my prayers will surely be heard on his behalf. So very sorry for his family
for they lost a walking saint on earth. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace Ed.
Jean Farraher
Neighbor
