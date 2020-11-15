It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we announce the passing of Edward J. Pacula, age 77. He died on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020 at his residence in Ocala, FL.He was born in Lowell, MA on Nov 04, 1943; the beloved son of the late Edward and Sophie (Wojkowski) Pacula and was educated in Lowell schools. He joined the US Navy "Seabees" in 1966; served Vietnam in 1967, 1968, & 1969; and advanced to the highest enlisted rank of Master Chief Petty Officer during his military career that lasted through September 1990. He then started a new career in management on the Operations, Maintenance & Housing Contracts at Fort Carson, CO where he worked until retirement. Throughout his life he believed that a smile costs nothing but gives much and it only takes but a moment to give and the memory of it sometimes lasts forever, so he smiled often. For more than 54 years, he was the loving husband and best friend to Dolores N. ("Dolly" LaBrecque) Pacula, from Lowell, MA, whom he married on Nov 19, 1966 in Santa Barbara, California. Together they shared many loving and memorable moments. Ed's wit, honesty, humor, loyalty and love will be missed.He is survived by his wife Dolores ("Dolly") and their two loving sons, Edward J. Pacula, Jr. of Ventura, CA and Peter B. Pacula of Denver, CO, their wives and five grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Janet Vezina of Lowell, MA; Priscilla O'Neill of Pelham, NH; and Mary Ann Pitsios of Hudson, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Legacy House Hospice of Marion County, FL, (352) 291-5100.