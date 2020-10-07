1/2
Edward J. "Sully" Sullivan Jr.
1946 - 2020
DRACUT - Edward J. "Sully" Sullivan, Jr., age 74, a longtime resident of Dracut died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Ruth A. (Mears) Sullivan, to whom he was married for 51 years.

He was born in Somerville on September 5, 1946, and was a son of the late Edward J. and Ruth (Fidler) Sullivan. He received his education in Wilmington schools and graduated class of 1964.

Ed proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was later stationed in Guam aboard the USS Hunley.

He was employed for most of his career as a store manager with WT Grants and then Service Merchandise in Tewksbury. He went on to work as a manager for Gibbs Oil Company and finished his career at the Lowell Lodge of Elks.

Ed was a longtime member of The Lowell Lodge of Elks #87, of which he served as a trustee for over 20 years, former chairman of the Veterans Committee and volunteered at the lodge's bingo which raised money for various charities through the city. In recent days Ed and Ruth could be found at the Dracut American Legion, Leo C. Roth Post 315 on Sunday afternoons watching football and enjoying time with his pal Leo!

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his annual trips to Myrtle Beach with his sister and brother-in-law. He loved the Patriots and enjoyed watching them with his daughter Amy and watched the Bruin's with his son Ed, III.

Thursday night was date night for Ed and Ruth, they could often be found at T-Bones. They enjoyed many vacations together, most recently in Aruba, where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with the "apple of his eye" and his "pretty girl", his granddaughter Emilee.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Edward J. Sullivan, III of Lowell; his daughter, Amy L. Sullivan of Dracut; his granddaughter, Emilee Sullivan of Dracut. Two sisters, Ann Pannesi and her husband Ronald, of Hampstead, NC and Elaine Gottlander and her husband John of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Kevin Sullivan and his late wife Nancy and his Sister Ruth Vail and her late husband Leonard Vail.

SULLIVAN - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ed's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial in Oakland Cemetery in Dracut. Due to Covid-19, face masks and social distancing will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Edward J. "Sully" Sullivan, Jr.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 6, 2020
Dear Ruthie, Amy and Ed,
We are both so saddened to learn of Ed's passing.He was always a very nice man, clearly a devoted husband and dedicated family man. Sending love and hugs.
Sheila & Paul Obrien
Family Friend
October 6, 2020
To the Sullivan's Family , Our deepest Condolence and Prayers to the family, I read this i'm in shocked and in tears , my heart goes out to all ... Ed you will be Missed and never forgotten, s sorry we couldn't be there in your time of need but know I'm thinking of you all very much....Sincerely Chris and Carol Greene and ( Virginia ) my mom oxox
Carol Greene
Family Friend
October 6, 2020
Our prayers of healing are with you all.
Albert & Carol Hamor
Family Friend
