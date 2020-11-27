Chelmsford
On November 21st Edward Joseph Vaich, 89 passed from this world, as he desired, at home with his wife and two daughters. Born in Scranton, PA on May 19th, 1931, the son of the late Joseph and Della Vaich of Newton, MA, he lived a life of gratitude and fairness. "Chick" to his friends and "Pops" to his grandchildren, had an exceptional mind to the end of his days and a kind word of thanks to all. He is survived by Theresa (DeVito) Vaich, the absolute love of his life and partner in crime, the two of them loved and supported each other over 61 years. Together they lived in Uncasville, CT and Ipswich, MA before settling in Chelmsford, MA in 1965 to raise their family. Together they raised two girls Marcy and Carrie who married Alan Pike and Kevin Roy and the family grew. Pops loved his grandchildren unconditionally. He spent countless hours babysitting and attending sporting events and thoroughly enjoyed watching them grow into responsible young adults. Mark (and his wife Jennifer), Jake and Raymond Pike along with Kyle, Kayla and Trent Roy will hold their memories and many teachings from Pops in their hearts. In addition to his loving wife and children, he leaves behind his sisters Lorraine Lawn of Weston, MA, Judy Creeden (Bernard Creeden) of Melrose, MA and Janet Gaffny (John Gaffny) of North Andover, MA. His sisters meant everything to him, he was so proud of each of them and their families. He loved the many family holidays spent with them and his nieces and nephews. Early years he lived with his family in Scranton, PA and they later moved to Newton, MA. He graduated from Our Lady's High School and received an associates degree from Newton Junior College before enlisting in the Air Force in 1953. He served in the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant during the Korean War. Upon his return from Korea he enrolled in Boston University and received his degree in Business Administration. Ed started his career at US Gypsum Corporation and held a variety of roles over an extensive career in the construction industry. His word was his bond and he expected the same from others. He was always the life of the party, a regular at Friday night cards at the Chelmsford Elks, a fan of horse racing, and follower of all New England sports teams. He was always whistling or singing a tune and enjoyed socializing with friends old and new in the neighborhood. He and his wife are long standing members of St. Mary's Parish and the Chelmsford community.
Due to gathering limitations, funeral services will be held privately. You are kindly invited to watch the service livestreamed on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com
