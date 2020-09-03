Retired longtime Commissioner of Public Works,
Lowell
Edward J. "Eddie" Walsh, 92, a well-known and loved local business owner and former City of Lowell Commissioner of Public Works, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 20, 2020 after a brief illness.
A longtime resident of the Highlands, he was the loving husband for over 48 years of the late Rosemary W. (Billingsley) Walsh and the beloved longtime partner of Barbara Kager of Dracut, who survives him.
Ed was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 5, 1927, a son of the late Edward and the late Annie (McNulty) Walsh.
A veteran of World War II, he proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.
Growing up he worked in his family's Asphalt Paving business and Uncle's Greenhouse business. Following the War, he came back to Lowell and joined his family at James Walsh and Sons Asphalt Paving, started by his late grandfather in the late 1800's, where he remained the owner and operator for over 40 years until his retirement in 1992.
A highly respected businessman, Ed later joined the City of Lowell Department of Public Works as its Commissioner where he remained for over 16 years until his retirement in 2008. Over that time, Ed helped oversee the infrastructure of several key development projects for the City.
"Eddie", as he was fondly referred to by his legion of friends and family, always had a great smile and a warm hello when he saw you and over his lifetime was extremely generous in helping others, especially with his time and effort. Always kind and genuine, his name was synonymous with the expression "great guy".
An accomplished skier who loved skiing, Eddie took ski trips all around the world, including the Swiss and Italian Alps. He had a second home in Lincoln, NH and was a regular at Loon Mountain.
Eddie also loved to golf and was a longtime member, Past Director and Honorary Member of Mount Pleasant Golf Club.
He was also a former member, a Past Director and Past President of Vesper Country Club and was an over 30-year Corporator of the Lowell Five Cents Savings Bank.
Eddie was most happy when he was with his family, skiing, golfing and socializing with his friends. He will truly be missed by many.
Besides his partner Barbara, he is survived by his daughter Deirdre Cahill and her partner Bill Gartner of Meredith, NH; his granddaughter Kaitlyn Cahill of Chicago, IL; his daughter-in-law Mary (Wittenhagen) Walsh of Beverly; three step grandchildren Caitlyn Landry, Terry and Jason Waldron; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late Edward J. Walsh, III, and the brother of the late Rita Walsh Quigley.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions a Private Graveside Service took place at St. Patrick's Cemetery on Wednesday September 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for 2021 with all his family and friends. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Lowell General Hospital ICU Units, c/o LGH Philanthropy Dept., 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or Greater Lowell Community Foundation, 100 Merrimack St, Suite 202, Lowell MA 01852. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL, MA – (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Edward J. "Eddie" Walsh