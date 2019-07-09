Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. A. Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 North Main Street
Westford, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
107 North Main Street
Westford, MA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
St. Joseph Cemetery
96 Riverneck Road
East Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Beaupre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Joseph Beaupre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Joseph Beaupre
of Westford; 88

WESTFORD - Edward Joseph Beaupre, age 88, passed away peacefully at Westford House on Thursday, July 4th with his daughters by his side.

He was born on September 22, 1930 in Lowell, Massachusetts the youngest and only surviving child of the late Hiliodore and Mary (Donnelly) Beaupre.

He attended Lowell schools and was proud to tell everyone he attended St. Michael School and grew up in Centerville.

Edward was married to Gloria Robinson on July 19, 1953. They moved to Westford in the fall of 1964 where they raised their family of 5 daughters.

Ed loved his family and was a wonderful provider. His passion was for baseball. He loved the Lowell Spinners and for years was a season ticket holder. He also spent many hours following the Boston Red Sox and was a football fan of the New England Patriots.

After many years working for Duane Demolition, Ed worked also for Raytheon and eventually retired at 80 years old from the Westford public schools.

Ed is survived by four daughters, Sandra (Bill) McLaughlin of Butler, Missouri, Jeanine (Paul) Wheatley of Ayer, Massachusetts, Ginger Beaupre of Spencer, Massachusetts, and Leigh (Ron) McCullough of Hudson, Florida. He also leaves 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sister-in-laws, Ruth (Francis) Beaupre and Pauline (George) Beaupre.

Ed was preceded in death in March by his wife Gloria of 65 years and his beloved daughter Lynne of 29 years. Also preceding him in death were his siblings; William, Herbert, Raymond, Francis, John, Thomas, George, Grace, Ruth, Dorothy and Catherine.

BEAUPRE - Relatives and friends are invited to Ed's Celebration of Life at the J.A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, 57 North Main St., Westford from 4 until 7 PM on Wednesday. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 AM in St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Friends are asked to please meet directly at church. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Edwards name to the Westford Ambulance Fund, 51 Griffin Road, Westford, MA 01886. For directions and condolences, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com Funeral directors, Ron D'Amato, Scott Laurin and Jay McKenna.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.