of Westford, MA
Mr. Edward L. Traywick, 73 year old builder and resident of Westford, MA, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 24, 2019, surrounded by loved ones after a life well lived.
He was married to the late Mrs. Gail L. Traywick for nearly 43 years in life and is now reunited with her for eternity.
Butch was a graduate of Wilmington High School with the class of 1964, a life-long member of the Nabnasset Lake Country Club of Westford, and a communicant of St. Mary's Church of Chelmsford, MA.
He was a builder who built homes all over Westford, Chelmsford, Wilmington, Billerica, and surrounding towns. He also built a life full of amazing times, deep friendships, selfless moments, and love. He truly enjoyed working, being on the job sites, and leaving his mark on the world; he did so until his last days. He lived for his family and loved spending time with them at the lake, by the pool, and most recently at his grandchildren's events.
Butch was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who dedicated his life to taking care of his family and loved ones.
He was the son of the late Russell and Marie Traywick of Chelmsford, MA, and the brother of the late Marie Juedes and her late husband Gary
He is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Nourse of Raymond, NH, and Jessica and Joseph Arsenault of Westford; his nieceand nephew-in-law, Kathy and Mark Bruno; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Russ Traywick and Cathy Traywick, Bernie and Diane Traywick; five sisters and four brothers-in-law, Chris Traywick, Diana and Jeff Walgreen, Judy and Erwin Jalbert, and Cindy and Paul Fryns; and seven grandchildren, Edward and Shaun Nourse, Christy and Holly Traywick and Tyler, Grace and Nathan Arsenault; Tyler's girlfriend, Kim Calandrella; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
Butch will be lovingly remembered for his one of a kind ways, his generosity, thoughtful advice, and selfless devotion to other.
Traywick
Edward "Butch" Traywick of Westford, MA passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Visiting hours Mon.4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Tues. at 8 A.M.from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9 A.M. at St. Mary's Church. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford .ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019