|
|
of Dunstable
DUNSTABLE, MA
Edward Lamarre, 84, of Dunstable, MA died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 unexpectedly at Lawrence General Hospital.
Edward was the beloved husband of the late Marlene C. (Sullivan) Lamarre who died in 2002. They met in high school where their love story began. Marlene was the love of his life and together they shared 45 years of marriage.
Born on December 30, 1935 in Lowell, MA, the son of the late William and Helen (Nison) Lamarre. Edward graduated from Lowell High School in June of 1954 and later attended the Vesper George School of Art in Boston, MA. Edward was a lifelong Mason. He owned and operated B&L Builders of Dunstable, MA.
Edward was an avid reader and passionate football fan. He loved spending time with his family and traveling all over the world with his late wife. He took great pride in caring for the home he built in 1972 where he often entertained family and friends.
Edward is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Sheryl and Richard Axtman of Littleton, MA, Lisa and Peter Maniatis of Lowell, MA, his sons Brian and his wife Maureen Lamarre of Dracut, MA, and Stephen Lamarre. He is also survived by his brother William Lamarre of Greenville, NH, his brother in law Gerald and Donna Sullivan, William and Sheila Sullivan, sister in law Gail and John Caulfield, his close friends Marty Dowd and Norm Poisson. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Lamarre, Alida Furtado, and Theresa Norton.
He will be missed by his seven grandchildren Katelyn, Richard, Angela, George,Stephanie, Corey, Alexander, his great-granddaughter Aliyah, and many nieces and nephews.
Lamarre
A virtual wake will be Monday, April 6, 2020 from 8 to 10am at DOLANFUNERALHOME.COM. A private burial with a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. A Funeral Mass will be scheduled for a date in the Fall at Holy Family Parish in Lowell. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Lowell Assoc., for the Blind, 169 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01852. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Edward Lamarre
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020