longtime resident of Lowell; 75 LOWELL Edward M. Donohue, age 75, a longtime resident of Lowell died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley after a long illness.
He was born in Lowell on May 1, 1943, and he was a son of the late Walter and Elizabeth (McCaffrey) Donohue. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Grammar School and Lowell High School.
Prior to his retirement in 2006, Edward was a firefighter for the City of Lowell for 35 years. At the time of his retirement, he was the driver for ladder 3 at the JFK Civic Center Station. He was a member of the Lowell Retired Firefighters Association.
In his free time, Edward enjoyed supporting and attending all of his sons and grandchildren's activities and sporting events.
He was a kind and gentle man and a friend to many and will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
He was the proud and loving father of three sons, Michael Donohue of Dracut, Daniel Donohue and his wife Lisa of Marietta, GA, and Timothy Donohue and his wife Renee of Lowell and the loving Papa to Lauren, Ryan, Jake, and William Donohue.
He is also survived by his sister Frances Smith of Hyannis; his former wife and friend Beverly (Mills) Donohue of Lowell; his long-time good friend Ted Jump of Lowell and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Patrick Donohue, his brother, Walter "Buddy" Donohue, and his sisters, Ann Goddard and Mary Bernstein.
Edward's family would like to thank the staff of Bayberry at Emerald Court and Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley for the wonderful care that they provided to him. Donohue Relatives and friends are invited to attend Edward's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Sunday, April 21st from 2:00 until 6:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Edward's name to The Massachusetts Center for Unexpected Infant and Child Death, Boston Medical Center, 72 East Concord St., Vose 4, Boston, MA 02118. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2019