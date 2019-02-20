Edward M. Sullivan Sr.

R.A.R.A., Verizon, and St. William's; 78



TEWKSBURY - Edward Michael "Eddie" Sullivan, Sr., age 78, a well known resident of Tewksbury, died peacefully at Wingate at Haverhill, on Tuesday, February 19, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was the beloved husband for thirty-eight years of Rosemary (Shaw) Sullivan, who died in 2001.



Ed was born in Somerville, one of four children of the late Dennis and Catherine (Egan) Sullivan, and raised in Somerville, where he graduated from Somerville High School. He served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard during the Vietnam War Era from 1961 until 1967. After his marriage to Rosemary they moved to Marion Drive in Tewksbury in 1966.



Eddy began his professional career with New England Telephone, serving High-Tech companies along the 128 Beltway in Waltham, Natick and Wellesley, and retired from Verizon, where he serviced the Wang towers, now Cross Point towers in Lowell.



Ed and his late wife were active in supporting R.A.R.A. throughout their lives, enjoyed international travel, and jovially called themselves "Bus People" known for their love for traveling with a group of friends on charter bus tours throughout the Eastern U.S. and Canada.



Ed's strong faith carried him throughout the trials in his his life, and he served his church, St. William's, as an Usher, a Eucharistic Minister, and a member of the Men's Club. He shared friendships through his membership in the Fr. Coppen's Council, Knights of Columbus in Tewksbury, and shared his love for the game of golf with his circle of friends on trips to Florida, Myrtle Beach, and throughout New England.



He will be remembered for his integrity, constant smile, the twinkle in his eye, his friendly nature, even temperament, great sense humor and dry wit.



He leaves three children, Maureen J. Sullivan of Methuen, Paul S. Sullivan and his wife Melissa (Auchy) of Amesbury, and Edward M. "Ted" Sullivan Jr. and his wife Erin (McGreevy) of Methuen; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Rosemary Sullivan and Michael Edward Sullivan both of Methuen; several nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by his siblings, Francis Sullivan, Kathryn "Kay" Fitts, and Paul Sullivan.



SULLIVAN - Visiting hours Friday, Feb. 22, from 3:00 until 7:00 in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Saturday, Feb. 23, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial with Army Honors will be in Tewksbury Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials to R.A.R.A., 295 High St., Lowell, MA 01852 will be appreciated. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2019