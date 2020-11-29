1/1
Edward Michael "Ed" Gerossie Jr.
1955 - 2020
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend

BILLERICA - Edward Michael "Ed" Gerossie Jr., age 65, beloved husband of Lenore E. (Butler) Gerossie with whom he celebrated 39 years of marriage died peacefully in his sleep Thursday, November 26, from an aggressive form of lung cancer at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln.

He was born in Somerville, June 7, 1955 a son of the late Anthony Joseph and Theresa (Walker) Gerossie and has been a lifelong Billerica resident.

Ed was the owner of Forge Pond Marine for the past 28 years, where he spent countless hours enjoying the company of his many friends. He enjoyed gardening and never ending house projects.

He was known for being a bass fishing Legend, winning lots of awards and to family and friends was considered the best Bass fisherman there ever was. Will also be remembered for his love of the Red Sox and Patriots, where he was coaching from the floor in the living room and listening to music loud enough to shake the house.

During the "offseason" when the shop was closed and he couldn't fish Ed spent the winters with his wife in Maine enjoying his time snowmobiling and taking in all the beauty Maine had to offer.

Besides his wife, "his rock" Lenore, he is survived by his children, Amy Hannaford and her husband Michael of Chelmsford, Joseph Gerossie and his wife Alyssa, William Gerossie all of Billerica. His faithful dog Cooper. One brother, Charles "Ricky" Gerossie of Billerica as well as his grandchildren, Taylor Giordano and Blake Gerossie. He was the brother of the late Linda St. Croix.

It being his wish there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date when family and friends are able to gather more closely. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
November 27, 2020
Mickey was a great guy we grew up together so glad we caught up last year!!!
Bob Flood
Neighbor
