LOWELL-Edward P. Gacek, Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and best friend, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 92. Edward was born on November 6, 1927, the son of the late Michael and Barbara (Hudzik) Gacek and was a lifelong resident of Lowell.
He attended St. Stanislaus grammar school and was a graduate of Lowell High School. He went on to graduate from Saint Anselm College with a degree in music.
For many years, Edward was a member of the band Polka Dots, and played all over New England. His favorite instruments were the clarinet, saxophone and the trumpet. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica at home.
He was employed in maintenance and later as a security guard for many years before retiring. Edward was fortunate enough to enjoy 25 years of retirement doing things that he loved.
Edward was predeceased by the love of his life, Beatrice (McCall) Gacek. He is survived by his five children, Barbara (Gacek) (Roper) Gravito and her husband Steven, Edward P. Gacek, Jr., Doris (Gacek) Balakin, Thomas Gacek and Susan (Gacek) Angove. He also leaves many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Service will be held privately. Burial in Westlawn II Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. To leave an online condolence or memory, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home" View the online memorial for Edward P. Gacek, Sr.