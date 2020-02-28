|
Edward R. Dean Jr., a local attorney, passed away February 25, 2020 at the age of 83.
He was born in Lowell on February 22, 1937 and was the second oldest of four chidren of the late Marion (Walsh) Dean and the late Edward R. Dean Sr.
On January 28,1961, Ed married Jean (Elliot) Dean. They raised three sons, Shaun E. Dean, Brian W. Dean and Matthew P. Dean.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Chad, Meaghan, Hannah, Shannon, Kacey, Seamus and Ryan Dean; his sister, Donna and her husband, Daniel Brennan, D.M.D., his daughters in law, Kathryn Dolan Dean, Jody Stewart Dean and Aemy Morris, mothers of his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Dolores Green and her husband Bill Green, and his sister Nancy MacDoughall and her husband Jack MacDoughall.
He graduated Lowell High School, St. Anselm College and New England School of Law.
He practiced law in the Lowell area for over thirty years during which he had the honor and privilege to be associated with three of Greater Lowell's outstanding lawyers: the late Judge James M. Geary Jr., the late Normand R. D'Armour, and Andrew J. Zaroulis. Ed was most grateful to have had the benefit of the advice and mentorship of prominent and renowned lawyers, Philip S. Nyman of Lowell, and Harry Follen of Boston. Throughout his career, Ed had the great pleasure of sharing camaraderie, fellowship and above all, chuckles with Attorneys James Dangora Sr. of Billerica and Tom Reilly of Boston. In addition, he was fortunate for the twenty years of loyal, dedicated and expert service of office assistants Phyllis Gonzales of Tewksbury and Pauline D'Amour Morse of Westford, whose efforts were a necessity in his practice of law.
He was thankful for the philosophical and life experience talks which he greatly enjoyed with Mike Mullavey and his friend and brother in law, Dr. Dan Brennan.
Also, Ed sincerely appreciated the hand of friendship and interest in his well-being given to him by fellow residents at Seabridge South, Ormond Beach, Florida, and especially by his good friend and pal, Bill Hughes.
As a result of having the wonderful association of the above-named, Ed Dean knew he was truly a most fortunate person.
In accord with his wishes and will, there shall be no funeral services, religious ceremonies or similar activities. His remains are entrusted to and will be handled privately by his family. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
