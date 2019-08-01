|
of N. Chelmsford
Edward R. Murray, 88, of N. Chelmsford, MA died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Lowell on February 14, 1931 the son of the late Roderick and Janet Murray. He attended Lowell High School and worked as a window cleaner for New England Cleaning Co. of Lowell before getting called up from the Army Reserves to serve in the Army during the Korean War. He worked at Hannaford in Lowell and Dracut.
Edward enjoyed working with his hands especially, woodworking.
He is survived by his brother Joseph Murray of N. Chelmsford; nieces, Sheila Lockwood of CA, Robin Young of Lowell, Gail Young of Lowell; nephew Donald Young of Manchester, NH; grandniece Karyl Oxley of CA; grandnephew Keith Lockwood of WA, great grandnieces Kayla Ann Oxley of CA, and Brayanna Grace Oxley of CA.
He was the Brother of the late Eva Young.
The family would like to thank the staff and the Nurses of Encompass Community Services that took care of Edward at home and on hospice.
Funeral today from 5 to 6 p.m. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD. Cremation at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
