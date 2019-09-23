|
Edward S. Bobusia, 90, of Lowell, died peacefully Saturday evening, September 21, 2019. Most recently he lived at The Saab Residence in D'Youville Campus, Lowell, MA. He was the beloved husband for 34 years of Maureen C. Bobusia (Cote) of Chelmsford whom predeceased him (2010). He was also the elder brother of the late John H. Bobuisa (1999) of Tyngsboro, MA.
Born in Lowell on December 29, 1928, he was the eldest son of the late Anthony and Helen (Klatka) Bobusia. He received his education in the Lowell school system before leaving school to help care for his younger brothers due to the passing of his mother during childbirth.
After being honorably discharged from the United States Army, 31st Reconnaissance Company, Mr. Bobusia was employed for 44 years at the Pellon Corporation, Lowell, working as a Machine Maintenance Foreman.
He was a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Church in Dracut.
In his free time, Ed enjoyed watching and talking about sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He had an avid interest in computers watching Polish bands on YouTube.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Bobusia and his cousin Barbara Singleton as well as several second cousins: David Bogacz, Suzan Denn, Mark Bogacz, Kenneth Bogacz, Rick Singleton, Beth Singleton and Matt Bogacz.
Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside service which will be held at the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell, MA., Wednesday, September 25th, at 10:00am. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 23, 2019