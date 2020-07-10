1/1
Edward Spaulding Perzel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
formerly of Chelmsford, MA; 81

Edward Spaulding Perzel, 81, of West Jefferson, NC, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Trenton, NJ, son of the late George John Perzel and Blanche Spaulding Perzel. The family moved to Chelmsford, Mass., his mother's family home, where Ed enjoyed all the benefits of growing up in a small town. He played football, was a drummer in a high school dance band, worked at the town-center drug store, was salutatorian of his class, and formed lasting friendships with his classmates. In 2003, he was named to the Chelmsford High School Hall of Fame in recognition of his long academic career, his community involvement while living in Charlotte, N.C., and his authorship of "The Echo of the Bugle Call," the history of Camp Greene during World War I.

Ed earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Cincinnati, and his Ph.D at Rutgers University. A longtime professor of history at UNC Charlotte, Ed also served as the assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Upon retirement, Ed moved to West Jefferson, where he became active with several arts organizations, serving as president of the Ashe County Arts Council and the Florence Thomas Art School.

Ed is survived by Ellie Perzel, his wife of 30 years; son Mark (Leila), son Matt (Lynn), and daughter Kimberly Perzel; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, George Perzel (Allmuth), and two nephews.

Perzel

Memorial donations may be made to: Chelmsford High School Alumni Association, 200 Richardson Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01863; the Edward Spaulding Perzel Endowed Dissertation Fellowship (Rutgers University Foundation, P.O. Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193, or a charitable organization of your choice.

Badger Funeral Home, West Jefferson, NC, was entrusted with the arrangements.



View the online memorial for Edward Spaulding Perzel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Badger Funeral Home
300 N Main St
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 246-7114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved