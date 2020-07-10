formerly of Chelmsford, MA; 81Edward Spaulding Perzel, 81, of West Jefferson, NC, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Trenton, NJ, son of the late George John Perzel and Blanche Spaulding Perzel. The family moved to Chelmsford, Mass., his mother's family home, where Ed enjoyed all the benefits of growing up in a small town. He played football, was a drummer in a high school dance band, worked at the town-center drug store, was salutatorian of his class, and formed lasting friendships with his classmates. In 2003, he was named to the Chelmsford High School Hall of Fame in recognition of his long academic career, his community involvement while living in Charlotte, N.C., and his authorship of "The Echo of the Bugle Call," the history of Camp Greene during World War I.Ed earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Cincinnati, and his Ph.D at Rutgers University. A longtime professor of history at UNC Charlotte, Ed also served as the assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.Upon retirement, Ed moved to West Jefferson, where he became active with several arts organizations, serving as president of the Ashe County Arts Council and the Florence Thomas Art School.Ed is survived by Ellie Perzel, his wife of 30 years; son Mark (Leila), son Matt (Lynn), and daughter Kimberly Perzel; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, George Perzel (Allmuth), and two nephews.PerzelMemorial donations may be made to: Chelmsford High School Alumni Association, 200 Richardson Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01863; the Edward Spaulding Perzel Endowed Dissertation Fellowship (Rutgers University Foundation, P.O. Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193, or a charitable organization of your choice.Badger Funeral Home, West Jefferson, NC, was entrusted with the arrangements.