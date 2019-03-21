Formerly of Billerica BILLERICA Edward T. Blais, age 54, died unexpectedly Monday, March 11, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia. He was born in Lowell, January 30, 1965, the youngest child of the late Eva (Pettipas) Blais and David Blais. He lived in or around Billerica most of his life until recently packing up and traveling the country. During those two years, he stayed in places like California and Tijuana before settling in Virginia, to be the best "Bumba" to his two beloved grandsons. A lifelong welder and machinist, Ed was eager to help you make or fix anything. He loved anything outdoors, anything with wheels and you would usually find him singing out loud to his favorite songs.



Eddie is survived by his three children, his daughter, Nicole MacDonald and husband, Lauchie, of Boston, his son, Aaron Blais and his partner, Jessica, of Billerica and his daughter Danielle Blais and her partner, Randy of Chesapeake, VA and his three grandchildren, Sadie, Oliver and George.



He was the youngest of 10 siblings; he is survived by his brothers, David Blais, Joseph Blais, Robert Blais, Patrick Blais and sisters, Jeanette Boisvert, Melinda Ortolani and Florence Leroux. Brothers John and William have since passed. Eddie's large family included many cousins and he was a beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. BLAIS A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23 at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 2-4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers www.thehome.org/donate www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.







