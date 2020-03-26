|
Edward Thomas Duffett, age 78, a former resident of Tewksbury and DEC retiree, died unexpectedly, Monday March 23. He was the beloved husband for 56 years of Patricia J. (Sullivan) Duffett, son of the late Russell and Harriet, (Cardeleen) Duffett, father of Debra Anne Hidalgo and her husband Jeffery of Litchfield, NH, Mark Edward Duffett and his wife Patricia (Howe) of Nashua, NH; father-in-law of Mark Jozokos of Pelham, NH, the husband of his late daughter, Susan Marie Jozokos; grandfather of Harrison and Bridgette Hidalgo, Justin, Kaitlin, Josephine, and Matthew Jozokos, Liam and Olivia Duffett; brother of Albert Duffett and his wife Michelle of Merrimack, NH; and uncle of many.
Due to Covid-19 virus restrictions, funeral services are private. A "Celebration of Life" service will be announced when the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National M.S. Society, 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 see: www.nationalmssociety.org or American Diabetes Assn. of N.E., 260 Cochituate Rd, Ste. 200, Framingham, MA 01701 see: diabetes.org or the charity of donor's choice. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
