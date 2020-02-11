|
|
DRACUT
Edward W. Caban, 86, passed away, Friday, February 7th, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice M. (Krawiec) Caban, who was the love of his life.
Born in Lowell on January 6, 1934. Edward was the son of the late Mary (Kot) and late John Caban. He was educated in the Lowell school system and worked for the City of Lowell before his retirement.
Edward was always a kind and gentle man. He devoted his life to his late wife, Alice. Spending time with his family and cat Furry is what he enjoyed most. He especially enjoyed his nights with his Son-in-law and caregiver, Ray, watching his favorite Family Feud host, Steve Harvey.
Edward is survived and will be deeply missed by his five children: Phyllis Trottier and her husband Tom of Florida, Tammy Gagne and her husband Raymond of Dracut, Diane Dirocco Cote and her husband Peter also of Dracut, Pamela Miller and her significant other, Mike Lorenzo of Pelham, NH and Cathy Burke and her husband Tom of Lowell. He also leaves his 17 Grandchildren and 34 Great-Grandchildren and his one surviving sister, Catherine Rogers of Lowell and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife Alice, Edward was predeceased by his son Scott Caban, his Great Grandson Mason (Ty) Daughraty, his Great-Granddaughter Aryana Alise Daughraty, his 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Caban
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, February 13th from 9 to11AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, DRACUT. His prayer service will immediately follow at 11AM. His burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Boston Road, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or memory, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 11, 2020