Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather,
brother, uncle and friend
Pelham
Edward William Bogush, 79, of Pelham, died Friday, August 30th at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was the beloved husband of Catherine Anne (Convery) Bogush who survives him and with whom he celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary on March 5th of this year.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, July 26, 1940, the son of the late William P. and the late Irene (Sopel) Bogush he received his education in the Pelham school system.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Ed proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict.
Still active in his businesses, he was the owner, operator and farmer at Bogush Farm and Bogush Lumber in Pelham.
Among his many activities, Ed was an avid deep-sea fisherman, loved farming and playing the accordion. An engineer in his own right, he designed and built all of his own equipment and machinery for his farm and sawmill. He was also extremely proud of his Polish heritage. His greatest joy however, was the quality time he was able to spend with his family and always looked forward to his many family gatherings.
In addition to his wife Catherine, Ed is survived by five children Linda Silva and her fiancé James Broady of Pelham, Barbara Fuller of Derry, NH and Joseph Bogush and his longtime companion Mary Abraham, Catherine Clegg and her husband David and Jennifer Daigle and her husband Peter all of Pelham; five grandchildren Angela Rose, Kyle Clegg, Travis Clegg, Logan Daigle and Lindsay Daigle; a great-grandson Blake Rose; two sisters Virginia O'Neil of Londonderry, NH and Gloria Descheneaux and her husband Raymond of Pelham; his best friends Walter and Helen Sikut of Pelham; his former son-in-law Manual Silva of Dracut; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also brother of the late John Bogush.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD., in Pelham from 4 to 8 PM, Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Thursday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in Pelham at 10 o'clock followed by burial at the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 3, 2019