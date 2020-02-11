|
MOSHER – Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville, Feb. 8, Edwina M. (Lown) Mosher. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01701 Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 11, 2020