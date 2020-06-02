My Deepest Sympathies to the Stathopoulos family. .
Alexia Theofilopoulos from the Assumption Church in Dracut.
DRACUT – Efstathios "Stathis" Stathopoulos, age 64, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital on Saturday, May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Theodora (Nikolopoulos) Stathopoulos with whom he shared 34 years of marriage. He was born in Pyrgos Trifilias, Messinia on November 11, 1955 and was a son of the late Anastasios and Eugenia (Stavropoulos) Stathopoulos. Efstathios received his BS in Business Administration from the University of Athens in 1979 and in 1986 he was awarded an MBA in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University. He began his career as an accountant at Petzatakis, S.A. in Athens, Greece. For the past 33 years he was the proud owner of several businesses, most recently, Supreme House of Pizza located in N. Billerica, MA. He will be remembered as a compassionate, hardworking, funny, generous and understanding gentleman who touched so many lives. In addition to his beloved wife Theodora, Efstathios is survived by his loving daughter; JennaMaria who will always have fond memories of their drives to elementary school, walks in the park along the Merrimack River and their memorable trips to Greece to visit extended family. He is also survived by his sister, Stavroula Angelakis and her husband Dionisios of Winchester, MA, his mother-in-law Presbytera Effie Nikolopoulos, his sister-in-law Ann Stamatis and her husband Antonios of Merrimack, NH, his nephews and nieces; Sotirios Angelakis, Anastasios Angelakis and his wife Pamela Kanavos, Paula Angelakis and her husband Pavlos Filopoulos, Demetre, Nicholas and Michael Stamatis. In addition to his parents, Efstathios is predeceased by his father-in-law Rev. Nikolaos Nikolopoulos. Efstathios was well loved by many and will be sorely missed by his family, godchildren, friends and employees both in the United States and Greece. Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at Westlawn II Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in Efstathios's name to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church by mail to 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, MA. For online condolences, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.
View the online memorial for Efstathios Stathopoulos
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.