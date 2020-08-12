Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend;
Efthemia I. "Effie" (Regopoulos) McKenna, 77, of Nashua, NH but formerly of Lowell, passed away Monday August 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, NH.
She was the loving wife of the late William T. McKenna, who died May 31, 2013.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 16, 1943, a daughter of the late Angelo P. and the late Mary (Rigopoulos) Regopoulos, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1960.
Prior to her retirement, Effie was a customer Service representative for Walmart in Hudson, New Hampshire. Previously she was an Inspector at Honeywell Corporation and a sale's clerk at Anton's Cleaners in Nashua, NH.
Effie was a special person who loved spending time with family, traveling, Greek music, dancing and most of all, being the life of the party. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her two sons Thom P. McKenna and Michael A. McKenna both of Nashua, NH; a granddaughter Avery Rose McKenna of Nashua, NH; and a sister Myra Spirou and her husband Arthur of Nashua, NH; her aunts Alice Koumpouras and Penny Rigopoulos both of Lowell.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, Private Funeral Services were held for the family followed by burial in the Westlawn Cemetery with her family. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL, MA (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Efthemia I "Effie McKenna