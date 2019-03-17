Eileen A. (O'Neill) Anderson

longtime resident of Westford



WESTFORD - Eileen A. (O'Neill) Anderson, a longtime resident of Westford, passed away, peacefully at her home, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the company of her loving family.



Eileen was born in Lowell on June 7, 1935 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Lavelle) O'Neill and the wife of the late Carl R. Anderson.



Eileen was raised in the Forge Village section of Westford where she attended Cameron School, subsequently graduating from Westford Academy in 1953 as Salutatorian of her class. She was Captain of the WA Girls Basketball Team. She fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Carl R. Anderson. They married in July 1955 and moved to Anchorage, AK where Carl was stationed in the Air Force. They returned to Westford in 1957. Eileen worked at Civil Defense upon her return from Alaska, and then as a legal secretary for some notable local attorneys prior to purchasing Anderson Fruit Farm with her husband, Carl, where they grew some of the best peaches in the area. She and Carl owned and managed the farm for over 30 years.



Eileen was a campaign manager to many State and Local representatives. She was a past President of the Westford Business Association and was the first female President of the Westford Academy Trustees. She was a Trustee of No. Middlesex Savings Bank in Ayer. Eileen was also a Governor Appointed Commissioner of the Mosquito Control Board of MA. Eileen was an avid sports enthusiast and was especially fond of the Boston Red Sox. She loved to golf with the ladies at NLCC and enjoyed traveling. Eileen had a dry sense of humor and quick wit.



Eileen is survived by her children; Colleen (Anderson) Lynam of FL, Son-in-law Shaun Lynam of Westford, Joan Anderson of Westford, Carl and his wife Pam (Kasilowski) of FL, Sheila (Anderson) Whyte and her husband Gordon of Melbourne, Australia, Janice (Anderson) Stack and her husband Robert of Orange, MA, and Derek and his wife Amy (Gilbride) of Westford. She was predeceased by her son David in 2016. She is survived by her grandchildren; Garrett Lynam, Jillian (Lynam) Feeney and her husband Paul, Ashley Anderson, Carl Anderson, Erin (Murphy) Gonzalez and her husband Juan, Morgan Murphy, Ryan Murphy and his wife Danielle, Jamie Whyte, Jordan Anderson and Nicholas Anderson, and her great-granddaughter Addison Feeney. She leaves her sister Margaret (O'Neill) Ward and her cousin Helena "Mickey" (McKniff) Crocker of Westford and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister's husband, William Ward of Westford, her late brother and sister-in-law, Chief of Police John O'Neill and his wife, Margaret (McSorley) of Kearney, NJ. We would like to thank her aides for the past 22 years of care, most notably those in her recent time of need; Krystal, Brenda, Linzy, Vanessa, Kaylene, Shirl and Jewl.



ANDERSON - Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 N. Main St., WESTFORD. KINDLY GATHER AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, WESTFORD. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Trustees of Westford Academy, Inc. c/o Ryan C. Dunn, Treasurer, 237 Littleton Road, Westford, MA 01886. Ref: Eileen O'Neill Anderson Scholarship Fund.