of Lowell LOWELL Eileen A. (Dery) Guilmette, passed in peace on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Guilmette, with whom they shared life and children with for 44 years.
She was born on May 8, 1931, the daughter of Edmond and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Dery. She was a graduate of St. Michael School and Lowell High School.
Eileen was a wonderful woman who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. She was our Mother, Grammy, Ma, Auntie, Ma tante, and Forever Friend.
She was employed by Hub Hosiery Company, Yum Yum Shoppe, Wang Laboratories, and retired from Millipore.
Eileen was renowned for her baking of homemade goodies that were enjoyed by her family, friends, and neighborhood kids who would come knocking on her door for her famous chocolate chip cookies.
She will be dearly missed by her children and their spouses: Barbara and Gary Swett, Michael and Gloria Guilmette, Susan and Kevin Sweeney, Deborah and Chuck Smith, and Linda and Glenn Maggiacomo. Eileen's grandchildren were her heart and joy who all hold their own special memories with her: Shawn Swett and Deborah Nadeau, Patrick and Kaitlin Swett, Michael and Vanessa Guilmette, David and Jennifer Guilmette, Patrick and Amelia Sweeney, Meghan and Alex Cottle, Ashley and Nathan Sears, Justin Smith, Jessica and Ryan Bellemare, Kristen Bellemare and Francisco Aguilar, Corey Bellemare and Kristen Kilanski. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren: Shawn Swett, Tyler Swett, Peyton Swett, Olivia Swett, Ryder Swett, Michaela Guilmette, Mia Guilmette, Aubrey Guilmette, and future Baby Cottle. Also, surviving her is her sister-in-law Lucille "NuNu" Conaton, and her forever friends, Judy (Robillard) Driscoll, Nancy Ensign, and Pauline Tower and many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by her siblings: Leo, Raymond, Francis, Alfred, Edward, Robert Dery, and Marion (Dery) Lavarnway. GUILMETTE Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eileen's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Monday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM, at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2019