|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister
Billerica – Eileen F. Fox, Age 83, beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Fox Sr. died Tuesday at the Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chelmsford surrounded by her family.
She was born in Cambridge, September 5, 1936, a daughter of the late Roland and Emma (Bissonnet) Perreault and was raised in Somerville before moving to Billerica in 1945.
Prior to her retirement in 2009, Eileen was employed as an Assistant Deputy Superintendent having worked for the Middlesex County Sheriff's Department for 34 years. Eileen was known for her kindness to others and had a particular talent for finding ways to help those in need. She was an avid quilter and community volunteer and was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was a communicant of St. Andrew's Church in N. Billerica.
Eileen is survived by her daughters, Maryellen and Brian Howe of Watertown, Patricia Fox and Linda Letourneau of Arlington, Julie Farmer and Randall Witts of Chelmsford and Pamela and Peter Coe of Westford; her sons, Ronald J. Fox Jr. and Brenda Sullivan of Billerica and David and Jenny Fox of Nashua; her sisters, Martha Marshall of Tewksbury Jean Perreault of Stoneham and is predeceased by her sister Renee Jula of Arlington. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Patrick Howe and his wife Andrea, Laura Howe, Emily Coe, Angela Farmer and her fiancé Andrew Hresko, Zachary, William, Ian, Julian, and Rosa Fox, as well as three great grandchildren. She was also the grandmother of the late Alexander Coe.
Eileen's funeral will be Monday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Billerica, 19 Campbell Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Eileen F. Fox
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 24, 2019