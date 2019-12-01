|
a long time Lowell resident
LOWELL, MA
Eileen Finch, 87, a long time Lowell resident, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 30th at her recent home in Hudson, NH, with her family at her side.
She was the beloved wife of Robert A. Finch with whom she had celebrated 61 years of marriage in October.
The daughter of the late Flora (Bernier) and the late Walter Small, she was born on February 8, 1932 and lived in or around her cherished home on West 6th Street in Lowell. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School (1950).
In addition to raising five children, she worked as a cafeteria worker in schools throughout the Lowell area. In retirement, Eileen and her husband travelled to Alaska and Ireland and dozens of spots in between. She was also an avid bowler and was often the team captain. Known for her quick wit and famous lemon rum cake, she will be missed by many.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by their five children and their spouses; Robert Finch and his wife Gwen of Las Vegas, NV; Mark Finch and his wife Karen of Lowell, MA; Keith Finch and his wife Tammy of Pelham, NH; Tracy Frechette and her husband John of Hudson, NH; and Jason Finch and his wife Brenda of Dracut, MA. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Eileen was also the sister of the late Allan Small, Walter Small, Thomas Small, Shirley Malone and Muriel Correa and Eugene Small.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on TUESDAY, December 3rd, from 10 am – 12 noon at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA with her funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Michael's Church, Lowell, at 1 pm. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019