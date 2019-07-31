Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
Pelham, MA
Eileen J. (Goulet) Dias


1948 - 2019
Eileen J. (Goulet) Dias Obituary
Beloved, mother, wife,

grandmother and great-grandmother

Pelham, NH

Eileen J. (Goulet) Dias, 71, of Pelham, NH, passed away peacefully Sunday July 28th at her home, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife for over 53 years of Luiz C. Dias, who survives her.

Born in Lowell, MA, March 28, 1948, a daughter of the late Clarence and the late Josephine (Boumil) Goulet, she was educated in local schools, and graduated from Lowell High School. Eileen then went on to graduate from Northern Essex Community College. Prior to her retirement, she was an underwriter with the Andover Companies for over 15 years. Among her many interests, Eileen deeply loved being surrounded by her family and friends.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons Luiz C. Dias, Jr. of Dracut and Paul R. Dias of Pelham; two stepdaughters Lisamarie and husband Scott of Methuen and Lauren and her husband Anthony of Manchester, NH; seven grandchildren; Samantha, Sarina, Jessica A. Dias, Wayne, Hennessy, Nicholas R. Dias and Devin; five great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews, uncles Brian and Edward Boumil, along with her beloved dog Tito.

DIAS

Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME 11 NASHUA RD from 4 to 8 P.M. Thursday. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in Pelham at 10 A.M. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in E. Chelmsford, MA. E-Condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on July 31, 2019
Published in Lowell Sun on July 31, 2019
