Eileen M. Duffy
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Chelmsford Elementary School Teacher

Chelmsford

Eileen (Moran) Duffy, 86, a well-known resident of Chelmsford, died peacefully on Friday, May 22nd at Lowell General Hospital. She was the loving wife and best friend of Edward J. Duffy Sr. for the past 62 years.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 4, 1933, Eileen was the daughter of the late Francis and Katherine (Fitzgerald) Moran. She graduated from St. Patrick's and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Lowell State Teachers College. After graduation Eileen began her career at the North School in Chelmsford. Once her children were older, she resumed teaching at the Harrington Elementary School in Chelmsford.

Eileen had a great affinity for business and was instrumental in the founding and operation of Duffy's Auto Company in North Chelmsford. She and her husband also developed and managed commercial properties in Chelmsford and Tyngsboro. She was civic minded and relished politics. For many years she served and held positions on several local groups and committees. She was a founding member of the Chelmsford Police Foundation, a member of the Town of Chelmsford Scholarship Fund and 350th Town Celebration Committee, served on the Chelmsford Board of Appeals for decades and was a founding incorporator of Enterprise Bank. She was an avid gardener and belonged to the Chelmsford Garden Club. A longtime member of Vesper Country Club, Eileen enjoyed playing tennis and loved spending Saturday evenings dining and dancing with her husband and friends. In addition, Eileen enjoyed spending summer weekends in Maine and winter months in Florida.

Eileen is survived by her much loved husband Edward J. Duffy Sr., daughter Eileen Kaskons and her husband Peter of Chelmsford, daughter Martha McAuliffe and her husband Dan of Stratham, NH, son Mark Duffy and his wife Melissa (Johnson) of North Chelmsford as well as eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Edward J. Duffy Jr. of San Rafael, CA. She is predeceased by her sister Mary Keon, brother-in-law Edward "Harry" Keon of Lowell, sister Katherine Sullivan and brother-in-law T. John "Jack" Sullivan of Chelmsford and survived by her sister Carol Conrad and husband John Jr. of Chelmsford as well as many nieces and nephews. Eileen was well loved by many and will be sorely missed. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 there will be no services.

For those who wish, donations in Eileen's memory can be sent to: Chelmsford Police Foundation, Inc. - 2 Olde North Road - Chelmsford, MA 01824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Eileen M. Duffy


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 28, 2020
Dear Ed and Family, Dave and I want to send our love and prayers to you and all your family. We spent many good times together at home builder functions and many holiday fun times together. We will always cherish your friendship and remember Eileen's fun loving spirit. Such great memories. We love you. She will be missed.
Mary L Allen
Friend
May 27, 2020
To Uncle Buddy, Eileen, Martha, Mark and families
I am very sorry to hear of Aunt Eileens sudden passing. I remember her as always having so much energy and enthusiasm for life. My deepest sympathy to all the family, and may she rest in peace. With kindest thoughts and prayers, Moira
Moira Greene
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved