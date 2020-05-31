Retired Chelmsford Elementary School Teacher
Chelmsford
Eileen (Moran) Duffy, 86, a well-known resident of Chelmsford, died peacefully on Friday, May 22nd at Lowell General Hospital. She was the loving wife and best friend of Edward J. Duffy Sr. for the past 62 years.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 4, 1933, Eileen was the daughter of the late Francis and Katherine (Fitzgerald) Moran. She graduated from St. Patrick's and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Lowell State Teachers College. After graduation Eileen began her career at the North School in Chelmsford. Once her children were older, she resumed teaching at the Harrington Elementary School in Chelmsford.
Eileen had a great affinity for business and was instrumental in the founding and operation of Duffy's Auto Company in North Chelmsford. She and her husband also developed and managed commercial properties in Chelmsford and Tyngsboro. She was civic minded and relished politics. For many years she served and held positions on several local groups and committees. She was a founding member of the Chelmsford Police Foundation, a member of the Town of Chelmsford Scholarship Fund and 350th Town Celebration Committee, served on the Chelmsford Board of Appeals for decades and was a founding incorporator of Enterprise Bank. She was an avid gardener and belonged to the Chelmsford Garden Club. A longtime member of Vesper Country Club, Eileen enjoyed playing tennis and loved spending Saturday evenings dining and dancing with her husband and friends. In addition, Eileen enjoyed spending summer weekends in Maine and winter months in Florida.
Eileen is survived by her much loved husband Edward J. Duffy Sr., daughter Eileen Kaskons and her husband Peter of Chelmsford, daughter Martha McAuliffe and her husband Dan of Stratham, NH, son Mark Duffy and his wife Melissa (Johnson) of North Chelmsford as well as eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Edward J. Duffy Jr. of San Rafael, CA. She is predeceased by her sister Mary Keon, brother-in-law Edward "Harry" Keon of Lowell, sister Katherine Sullivan and brother-in-law T. John "Jack" Sullivan of Chelmsford and survived by her sister Carol Conrad and husband John Jr. of Chelmsford as well as many nieces and nephews. Eileen was well loved by many and will be sorely missed. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 there will be no services.
For those who wish, donations in Eileen's memory can be sent to: Chelmsford Police Foundation, Inc. - 2 Olde North Road - Chelmsford, MA 01824.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Eileen M. Duffy
Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2020.