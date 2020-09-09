NORTH CHELMSFORD
Eileen P. (Redden) Morrison, 96, a resident of Chelmsford, formerly of Billerica, passed away in Chelmsford on September 4, 2020 with family by her side. She was born to the late Louis B. Redden and J. Louise (Hiltz) Redden on March 14, 1924 in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada. She moved as an infant to the United States with her parents and later became a naturalized citizen. She graduated from Howe High School in 1942 and Bryant and Stratton Business School of Boston. She worked as a bookkeeper at Theodore Schwamb Company in Arlington where she met her husband, the late Stanley F. Morrison. She moved to Chelmsford to raise her family returning to work at Medical Associates in Chelmsford until her retirement. She loved traveling and camping, cribbage, card games, crossword puzzles, and family life. She will be remembered for her endearing sense of humor and will be greatly missed by her family. Eileen is survived by her children, Bruce Morrison and his wife Karen, Sharon Wholey and her husband Brian, and Pamela Morrison all of Chelmsford; two sisters Colleen Woodworth of Roxboro, NC and Barbara Fitts and her husband Penryn of New London, NH. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Michael Wholey and his wife Kayla of Chelmsford, Jennifer Morrison and her partner Jesse Polier of Billerica, Caitlin Duff and her husband Timothy of Chelmsford, Ryan Wholey of Medford, and James Morrison of Chelmsford, as well as four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Morrison in 1978 and a sister Evelyn Metzler in 2018.
A private graveside service will be held. Eileen's family wishes to thank Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care they provided her during the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sunny Acres Activities Fund C/O Judy Saba, 254 Billerica Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
and find us on Facebook. View the online memorial for Eileen P. Morrison