Eileen T. (Saucier) Bergeron, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home, the day after her 73rd birthday. She was the wife of the late Raymond V. Bergeron. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Her Committal Service will take place on Monday at 12 noon at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those attending services will be required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.