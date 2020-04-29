Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Eileen V. Anderson

Eileen V. Anderson Obituary
...St. Dorothy's Parish; 97

TEWKSBURY

Eileen Veronica (Ryan) Anderson, age 97, died peacefully April 27. Beloved wife of the late Ronald "Andy" Anderson; daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Maze) Ryan. Devoted mother of Lynn Mountcastle, Susan Anderson, Kevin Anderson and his wife Kathie all of Tewksbury, Shawn Anderson of Andover, Jeffrey Anderson of Lake Placid, FL, and the late Paula Medeiros; grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 16; great great grandmother of 1; sister of the late Charles Ryan, Lorraine Young, Paul Ryan, and Robert Ryan; aunt of many.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services are private. A Memorial Mass and "Celebration of Life" will be announced when the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson family. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Eileen V. Anderson
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
