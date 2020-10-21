Of Lowell, MA
Elaine Dorothy Nickles 76, of Lowell, MA died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home with family.
She was wife of the late Stephen Nickles Sr, whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage to last year.
She was born in Westford, MA the daughter of the late William Carbonneau and Adella Lee (Crete) Carbonneau.
She retired from D'youville Sr. Care Center in Lowell, MA.
She was a member of St. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut, MA. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, an occasional trip to a Casino, going to the beach and watching her husband play in the band. She was also an animal lover. She is survived by her sons, Stephen and Tina Nickles, Jr. of Dracut, MA and Michael and Pamela Nickles of Lowell, MA, her brother William and Fran Carbonneau of Venice, FL., her 6 grandchildren,one great-granddaughter on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Russell "Sylvio" Carbonneau, Eugene "Gene" Carbonneau, Paul Carbonneau, Robert Carbonneau, Norman Carbonneau, Mildred Thompson, Dorothy Lambert, Shirley Allard, Gloria Konomich, Pauline Bassett and Thelma Bowman.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Michelle and Paige for their care and companionship.
Visiting hours are Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-7 P.M.from Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA with a Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut, MA. Burial in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut, MA.