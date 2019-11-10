Lowell Sun Obituaries
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Committal
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lowell Cemetery Columbarium
use Lawrence St. or Knapp Ave. gate
View Map
Elaine J. Silva


1974 - 2019
Elaine J. Silva Obituary
of Lawrence, formerly of Lowell

Lawrence

Elaine J. Silva, age 44, of Lawrence, formerly of Lowell, died unexpectedly Nov. 4, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.

Elaine was born in Lowell on December 9, 1974, the loving daughter of Gloria (Camacho) Silva and her partner Dennis Lombard and the late Aloisio Silva.

Elaine graduated from Greater Lowell Tech in 1993 from the Early Childhood Program. She was an animal lover and always tried to rescue stray cats. Her beloved cat was always by her side. She loved to sing, cook for her friends and family and make people laugh any chance she could. She had a heart of gold.

Besides her mother, Elaine is survived by her children, Devin Houston of Grafton, Nathan Houston of Grafton, Aliya Rush of Lowell, and her stepdaughter Tasha Rush of Virginia Beach, VA; her children were her world. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Chris Silva and his partner Tammy, Linda Silva and her partner Giovanni, Mark Silva and his partner Rita, and Nora Melo and her husband Mike. Also, many nieces and nephews including her God-son Corey Silva. She was sister of the late Michael Silva.

Silva

Relatives and Friends are invited to her Committal Service at 1:00 PM on Weds. Nov. 13, 2019 at the Lowell Cemetery Columbarium, use Lawrence St. or Knapp Ave. gate. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please consider memorial donations to fight addiction to Magnolia New Beginnings www.magnolianewbeginnings.org Arrangements by the M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, Lowell, MA. Please see online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
