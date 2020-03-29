|
of Lawrence; 79
Mrs. Elaine M. (Eliet) Arsenault, 79, of Lawrence, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital. The daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Monte) Eliet, she was born in Lawrence, on January 12, 1941. Mrs. Arsenault is a retired book keeper for Russem's Ladies Apparel Shop in Lawrence. She was a member of the former St. Anne Parish were she coached the girls basketball team and could be found helping at Bingo. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family. Along with her parents Mrs. Arsenault is also pre-deceased by her daughter Diane Arsenault, She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Richard A. Arsenault Sr. of Lawrence, three daughters; Christine and her husband Ronald Santacroce of Lawrence, Nancy and her husband David Strout of Salem, NH, and Lynne and her husband Paul Gagne of Derry, NH. One son Richard A. Arsenault Jr., of Lawrence, five grandchildren; Tyler Santacroce, Ashley Santacroce, Amanda and her husband Michael DesRoches, Kevin Strout, and Dylan Strout. The Family wishes to thank the staff at Nevins Family of Services for the love and care they have provided to Elaine over the past few years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mrs. Arsenault's memory to St Jude Children Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or online at .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut. Due to the national health crisis visiting hours will be private. We encourage you to log in online at www.racicotfuneralhome.com to express your condolences. If you do not have internet access please call the Racicot Funeral Home at 978-683-2706 and we will write out your condolences so they can be shared with the Arsenault family.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 29, 2020