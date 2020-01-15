|
Chelmsford
Elaine Marie (O'Hara) Casey, 83, a 53 year resident of Chelmsford, and former longtime resident of Billerica, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Paul Casey for 61 years. She was born in Everett on May 18, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Ahern) O'Hara. Elaine was raised in the Pinehurst section of Billerica and was a graduate of Howe Memorial High School. Prior to her retirement, Elaine was employed at Chelmsford Town Hall working for the Building Department. She enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, bike riding and camping in Falmouth with family. Elaine was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family. In addition to her husband, Elaine is survived by her daughters; Ellen Ebacher of Lowell, Susan and her husband, Joseph, Janet and her husband, Ralph of Pelham and Aileen and her husband, John and grandchildren; Catherine and her husband, Joseph, William and his wife, Amanda, Richard and his wife, Iris, Christine and her husband, Jeremy, Lisa, Lauren, Michael, Sarah, Edward, and Elizabeth, and great-grandchildren; Michaela, Avery, Hailey and Brooke. She also leaves her sister, Bettyanne Johnson and her husband, Paul and many nieces and nephews. Elaine was predeceased by her son, Steven Casey, son-in-law, Timothy Ebacher, brother, Charles O'Hara, and in-laws; Arthur Casey, Jr. and Fred Casey and his wife, Rita.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 am to 11 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Service will begin at 11 o'clock at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020