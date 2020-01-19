|
Elaine (Goyette) Palaski
formerly of Chelmsford, MA; 79
Elaine (Goyette) Palaski passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2020 while in
Aruba at the age of 79.
Elaine is survived by her granddaughter, Brittany Palaski and her husband Michael Farago of Concord, MA as well as her grandson Kevin Morse, his wife Audrey Morse, and her great- grandchildren Blake and Camryn of Gilroy, CA. Elaine is also survived by her sister Diane and her husband Richard of Kissimmee, FL. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Reginald Palaski, son Michael Palaski, daughter Deborah Morse, grandson Brian Morse and her brother William Goyette. Elaine is also remembered by her life-long friends Georgiana Stankiewicz and Rita Louf who Elaine spent much of her time sharing memories and laughs with.
Elaine was born in Lowell, MA on June 9, 1940. She grew up in the French Catholic community and attended school locally throughout her childhood. She married her best friend, the late Reginald Palaski, on November 14, 1959. Together they raised their two children in Chelmsford, MA and successfully managed a local furniture store. They traveled the world, golfed, and made many happy memories.
Elaine was a generous woman who found comfort and community in her church. She was passionate about charity and donated her time as much as possible. Elaine loved to travel, try new restaurants, and spend time with her granddaughter Brittany. Many of her fondest memories were made in Aruba with her friends during her weeks on the beach each year. She will be missed by many and remembered for her spunky outlook on life.
A memorial mass at St. Kathryn's Parish in Hudson, NH is scheduled for Saturday January 25th at 10:00am. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to or s.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 19, 2020