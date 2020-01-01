|
Gardner
Elaine R. (Oram) Smith, 87, a resident of Gardner for over 18 years, and a former longtime Chelmsford resident passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Smith and loving mother of the late David Smith. She was born in Cambridge on February 19, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Howard and Rona (Veno) Oram. Elaine was a quiet, humble and respectful person that cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She spent many summers as a child and later with her family at The Gurnet on Plymouth Bay, staying at her family's cottage. She will be remembered as a phenomenal cook, a talented and gifted needleworker and as someone that loved Christmas. Elaine leaves her beloved children; Debra Smith of Nashua, Steven Smith and his wife Elizabeth of Maynard and Jeffrey Smith and his wife Lynn of Dracut, her grandchildren; Lani Barbosa, Lauren Tousignant and her partner Becka Darrigo, Jenny Smith and Chelsea and Jeffrey Smith. She also leaves her sister; Doni Cohn of Harvard, brother; William Oram of Florida and her nieces; Debbi Taylor and Kris Nyzio.
Visitation will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 3-5 PM in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. Interment will be private. For condolences or directions, please visit www.chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020