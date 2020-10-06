Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother
ANDOVER
Elaine R. (Whitney) Smith, of Andover, died October 1, 2020, at AdviniaCare of Wilmington, after a period of declining health, aged 82 years. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Smith.
Born in Lowell on July 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Chester Sr., and Ruth C. (Lumis) Whitney. The family lived in Andover during her youth, where she attended public schools. Mrs. Smith graduated from Punchard High School, Andover, with the Class of 1956 - the last class to graduate before the building was ceded to the Junior High. Elaine held membership in the First Baptist Church of Tewksbury.
For a short time, she was associated with New England Telephone Company as an operator, though from 1958 until 1977, she was at home, raising her family.
Mrs. Smith traveled around the country, and while in California attended Merced College, where she studied Early Childhood Education. Following her return to Andover, she worked in the Lawrence School System for three years. Later, she had worked in the computer field, first at Prime Computer in Bedford, and then at Carleton Corporation in Billerica, until her retirement.
Following her retirement, she re-engaged with her lifelong friend, the late Jack Roe, who she remained close to till his passing. Elaine and Jack spent many weekends together at his home in Connecticut.
In her retirement, she loved to paint, collect teddy bears, and spend time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. She had an infectious smile and was loved by all who were blessed to meet her.
She is survived by two sons, Mark A. Smith of Andover, and Mitchell W. Smith and his wife Connie of Ivins, UT; a daughter, Heidi R. Overstreet of Lowell; two granddaughters, Cassie Ford of Sandown, NH, and Kristen Overstreet of Lowell; two grandsons, Mitchell W. Smith, Jr. global traveler, and William J. Overstreet of Lowell, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother-in-law of the late Paula Smith.
The family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff of AdviniaCare of Wilmington for the exceptional care and loving support they provided Elaine during her stay.
For the health and safety of family and friends, private services were held. Those who wish may make memorial donations in her name to Huntington's Disease Society of America (if by check, payable to HDSA), 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, or online at https://hdsa.org/
