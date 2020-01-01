|
|
Elaine Sylvia (Thompson) Jelescheff, 81, recently of Townsend and former longtime resident of North Chelmsford, died peacefully in her home in the company of her daughter on Monday, December 30, 2019, one day before her 82nd birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Jelescho "Jeff" Jelescheff, who died in 2011. She was born in Brockton, MA on December 31, 1937 and was a daughter of the late Robert and Sylvia (Conrad) Thompson. Elaine grew up in Mansfield, MA and was a graduate of Mansfield High School. She earned her BSEd in Music Education from Lowell State Teacher's College and attended the Graduate program at Syracuse University. Early in her career, Elaine was employed as a Music Supervisor for the Rehoboth Public Schools and Taunton Public Schools. After taking a sabbatical to raise her family, Elaine returned to teaching as a Music Supervisor for the Nashua Public Schools. She later worked as an Executive Secretary at Wang Laboratories before returning to the classroom as a Music and Classroom teacher for Trinity Lutheran Church Pre-school in Chelmsford. Elaine was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years and enjoyed sharing her passion for music with the congregation and the children she taught over the years. She also enjoyed camping with her family, singing in choruses and choirs, and the time she spent in various volunteer activities. Elaine is survived by her sister, Roberta Lee Najjar and her husband, Kenneth, of Texas, her children, Elena "Dede" O'Hair and her husband, David, of West Townsend, MA; Robert Jelescheff and his wife, Inga, of Gainesville, VA; and Scott Jelescheff and his wife, Rebecca Kennedy, of Freeport, ME; grandchildren Jessica O'Hair and her husband, Omar, of Hubbardston, MA; Deborah O'Hair of West Townsend, MA; Alec Jelescheff of Freeport, ME; Kevin Underriter and his wife, Elise, of San Diego, CA; Nicole Underriter of Gainesville, VA; Scott Underriter of Seattle, WA; and Jillian Underriter of Chantilly, VA; great-grandchildren Cassandra O'Hair, Kollin Sharpes, Caleb Harrell, Annabelle Underriter, Jack Underriter, and Isaac Underriter.
It being her wish, visitation has been omitted. Family and friends are invited to gather at Trinity Lutheran Church, 170 Old Westford Road, Chelmsford, MA on Friday at 1 o'clock for her Funeral Service. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, North Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory may be made to The Senior Group at Trinity Lutheran Church, 170 Old Westford Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824 or Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMFORD. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 1, 2020