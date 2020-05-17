Elaine S. Kronlund
1933 - 2020
March 12, 1933 – April 7, 2020

Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother

and Dedicated Music Teacher

Elaine (Skolfield) Kronlund, loyal wife, protective mother and grandmother, dedicated music teacher, devout Catholic and patriotic citizen, passed into God's arms on April 7. She died at age 87 from complications of having a stroke. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth H. Kronlund Sr., her parents Herb and Elaine (Lonergan) Skolfield, her sister Diane Wildey, and her daughter Cheryl Flynn. Elaine is survived by her son Kenneth Jr. and his wife Susan (Desrochers) along with their sons Eric, Lucas and Jared; her son Craig and his wife Beth (Ganse) along with their sons, Benjamin, Zachary, and Daniel; her daughter Lisa K. Condit and her daughter Annika; as well as by Cheryl's husband Robert and their children Brice, Evan, and Moira Flynn.

Elaine often said her children and grandchildren were her greatest achievements and she delighted most in family gatherings and trips.

Kronlund

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Cadet Chapel, with interment along with her husband to follow in the West Point Cemetery. Elaine's love for the performing arts will live on through the gift of her Steinway baby grand piano to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. Her gift will fill the newest studio with beautiful music to accompany dance classes while also providing an instrument for instruction.

In lieu of flowers, her family encourages contributions in her name to the Hanover Access to the Arts Fund to help ignite creativity and inspire confidence through the performing arts. An Afternoon Tea will be held in her honor later in 2020. Her full obituary is available at: http://badgerfuneral.tributes.com/Elaine-Kronlund-Westford.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Elaine S. Kronlund


Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Cadet Chapel
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
To the entire Kronlund Family Our sincerest condolences for the loss of Mrs Kronlund. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time. Rest in Peace Mrs Kronlund Rest.
Thomas Pellegrino and Family
