Loving Sister, Aunt and Friend
LOWELL
It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine T. Morrissette, announces her passing after a brief illness on Friday June 21, 2019 at her home at the age of 61.
Elaine was born in Lowell, on Feb. 3, 1958, the daughter of the late Henry A. and Gertrude D. (Lefebvre) Morrissette. She was a longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell and a communicant of St. Rita Parish where she was a member of the parish Women's Club and the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Parish in Lowell.
She was employed at Market Basket in Lowell for 16 years and previously worked at Merrimack Magnetics in Lowell for several years.
Elaine enjoyed keno, playing bingo and loved Friday nights at Dracut House of Pizza with the family. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends. She was a very sociable woman and made friends wherever she went. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, celebrating holidays and all family events. Her family meant everything to her, especially her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her three sisters, Lorraine Daigle and her husband Richard and Diane Morrissette, all of Lowell and Claire Morrissette of Foxboro and her longtime companion, Claude Carrier; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Roland and Virginia (Trudel) Morrissette, Robert and Karen (Lamy) Morrissette and Roger and Francine (Lemire) Morrissette all of Lowell, 13 nieces and nephews; also 16 great nieces and nephews.
Elaine was predeceased by her brothers Richard Morrissette who died in 2000 and Henry "Pete" Morrissette who died in 1985.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Elaine's life at the M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket Street, Lowell on Wednesday, June 26, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning, at 10 o'clock at the Parish of St. Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd, Lowell, MA. (Friends are asked to please meet at church) Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, E. Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Henry and Gertrude Morrissette Scholarship Fund at Ste. Jeanne d'Arc School, 68 Dracut Street, Lowell, MA. 01854. To share your thoughts and memories of Elaine, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on June 25, 2019