Loving Mother, Grandmother
And Great Grandmother
BILLERICA
Elda Medeiros, Age 91, wife of the late George Medeiros died Thursday unexpectedly, from complications that arose while recovering from a recent surgery, at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington.
She was born in Malden, Massachusetts, October 13, 1928, a daughter of the late Domenico and Mary C. (Appignani) Gigante and was raised in Watertown and moved to Billerica in 1949.
Elda was an active member of the Billerica Senior Center, and, a long time active member of the Lexington Arts and Crafts Society.
She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine D. Kovacs, and her husband, Robert, of Billerica and Wanda M. Milik, Esq. of Englewood, FL; her sons, Michael M. Medeiros, and his wife, Barbara, of Danville, NH, George M. Medeiros, Esq., and his longtime companion, Gail M. Descoteaux, of Billerica, and Richard G. Medeiros of Englewood, FL. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Attendees must register at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
. Face masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made in Elda's name to the Billerica Council on Aging, 25 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Elda Medeiros