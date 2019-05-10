Lowell Sun Obituaries
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Eleanor A. (Connolly) Mozol

Eleanor A. (Connolly) Mozol

'Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Sister'

LOWELL - Eleanor A. (Connolly) Mozol of Lowell, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Town and Country Health Care Center. She was the widow of the late Peter J. Mozol who passed away in 1982 and widow of the late Gerald Mahan who passed away on May 31, 1961.

She was born in Lowell and was a daughter of the late Walter Connolly and the late Mary (McInerney) Connolly. She was raised in Billerica, where she attended the area schools. Eleanor was a communicant of the former Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish She was employed as a nurses aide for over 40 years in the greater Lowell area.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Walter Mahan and his wife, Lori (Nicholson) of Hudson, NH, Mary Jane Rudy of Lowell, and Mark Mahan and his wife, Louise (Labao) of Lowell; her eight grandchildren, Meghann Mahan of Lowell, Kory Rudy and his wife, April of Lowell, Kerri Rudy-Phol and her husband Sokvan of Lowell, Keith Rudy and his wife, Ana of AZ, Amy Kuilan and her husband, Alexander of Lowell, Tom Farrah of FL, Lisa Mahan of New York, NY, and Gerald Mahan and his wife, Alexandria of Wenham, MA; her eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter, the late Carlene M. Foster; and her siblings, the late Patricia Wright, John Connolly, James Connolly, Charles Connolly and Mary Suprenant.

MOZOL - ON MONDAY, MAY 13, 2019 YOU ARE INVITED TO HER MEMORIAL VISITATION FROM 5-7 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 7 P.M. IN THE FUNERAL HOME. BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY AT WESTLAWN CEMETERY.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2019
