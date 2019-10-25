|
Eleanor H. Burton, age 97, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. She was the endeared wife of Donald E. Burton with whom she shared 49 years of marriage.
Born in Temple, NH, Eleanor was the daughter of Willard F. Herbert and Emma (Richardson) Herbert. She was raised in the Collinsville section of Dracut and attended Dracut public schools. Her higher education included Providence Bible Institute and Lowell General School of Nursing. Eleanor wanted to be remembered for her devotion to her church, community, and schools serving each in many capacities, a few of which were: Director of Camp Kiwanis Girl Scout Camp, Merrimack Valley Home Health Hospice board member, Trustee of the First Congregational Church, UCC of Pelham, and Pelham school board member.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Donald E. Burton, her son Donald H. Burton, her son-in-law Richard Chantal, and her siblings Earl Herbert, Barbara Moulton, Ruth Murabito, and Dorothy Flaherty. Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Joyce Chantal of Virginia, Jane Provencal and her husband David of Pelham, a daughter-in-law Brenda Burton of Pelham, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Sunday, October 27, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Eleanor's Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 3 Main St., Pelham, NH, please meet at church. Burial will follow in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be given to the First Congregational Church of Pelham, UCC, 3 Main Street, Pelham, NH 03076. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
