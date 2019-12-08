|
|
January 18, 1941 - December 2, 2019
Lowell
Eleanor L. (Hitchcock) Doucette, 78, of Lowell, Massachusetts, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell. Eleanor was born in Boston, on January 18, 1941, to the late Edward and Eleanor (Burns) Hitchcock.
Eleanor lived in Charlestown, during her early childhood years and later moved to Tewksbury, where she was raised and attended Tewksbury Public Schools.
Eleanor later moved to Lowell, where she lived with her husband Richard Doucette.
Known as "Auntie" to everyone who met her, Eleanor loved to talk with everyone, whether she knew them or not. She was an avid wrestling fan and loved "her scratch tickets." Eleanor was a kind soul who will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Doucette, her sister Edwina (Hitchcock) Hudson and her husband Roy of Old Orchard Beach, Maine and her brother Edward Hitchcock of Nashua, NH; nieces Tracy (Ellis) Knepper and her husband Dennis of Shillington, PA, Kelli (Ryan) Weed of Pelham, NH and her husband Eric, Krista (Hudson) Peddle and her husband Matthew of Nashua, NH. She is also survived by several grand nieces and nephews including Daniel Knepper of Sinking Spring, PA, Allison Weed of Pelham, NH, Aiden Weed of Pelham, NH, Alexia Weed of Pelham, NH, Kallie Peddle of Nashua, NH and Jack Peddle of Nashua, NH. Eleanor is pre-deceased by her sister Susan (Hitchcock) Ellis of Chesapeake, VA.
Doucette
Her funeral services were private and burial was at Tewksbury Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
View the online memorial for Eleanor L. Doucette
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019