Loving Mother and Grandmother
Tewksbury – Eleanor L. (Schwartz) Reid, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Stephen J. Reid, Sr.
She was born on November 13, 1930, a daughter of the late Harry and Lena (Gethin) Schwartz. Eleanor was a resident of Tewksbury for the past twenty two years. She was raised in Burlington and was a former longtime resident of Billerica.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a legal admin at Millipore Corp in Bedford for many years. Eleanor was an avid bingo player and enjoyed dancing in her younger years. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Reid of Tewksbury; three grandchildren, Justin Glass and his wife, Christine of Amesbury, Jonathan Reid and his wife, Maria of S. Carolina, Jeffrey Reid of California; her daughter-in-law, Mary Lisi of S. Carolina; also several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Stephen J. Reid, Jr. who passed away in 2018 and sister of the late Harry, Robert, Edward and Richard Schwartz and Evelyn Foster.
Funeral services for Eleanor will take place at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020