GROTON - Eleanor M. (Comtois) DesRosiers, 88, a Groton resident, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald M. DesRosiers, who passed in 1985.
Born in Lowell on February 10, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Romeo and Marie (Lalonde) Comtois.
Eleanor was educated in Lowell Schools and attended St. Patrick Parish in Lowell where she received her sacraments. She also attended St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Lowell.
She had been employed by Middlesex Supply in Lowell as a bookkeeper. Following her marriage, she and her husband operated R&E Plate Glass Company in Lowell for over 30 years until her retirement.
One of her favorite outings was on Saturday morning when she went out to get her hair done.
Most important to Eleanor was her family, she enjoyed raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by three children and their spouses, Elaine and Henry Ricard of Groton, Suzanne and Thomas Ryan of Clinton and Marc and Mona (Dickey) DesRosiers of Clearwater, FL; a son-in-law, Harold Buchanan of Pelham, NH; a sister, Ruth Simpson of So. Berwick, ME; six grandchildren, Joseph and Jeremy Ricard, Jonathan, Justin and Jenna Buchanan, Colin Ryan. She was predeceased by her daughter, Debra Buchanan.
DESROSIERS - Relatives and friends are invited to Eleanor's Life Celebration on Monday, from 4 until 8 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10 AM in St. Patrick Church, Lowell.
Also, in accordance with current health guidelines, face coverings are required at the Funeral Home and Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to: breastcancer.org, 120 East Lancaster Ave., Suite 201, Ardmore, PA 19003.
For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com