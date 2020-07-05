I am so sorry for your loss.



I always got a chuckle from the way Eleanor asked me to change the water bottle on her water cooler. Eleanor would call me and ask me... "can you put me a bottle of water?" I would go next door and

"Put her a bottle of water" and then chitchat for a little while.



Also, one time she needed help painting the ceiling on one of the many enclosed porches on the house. While I was painting it, she was pointing out all the places I missed. At one point, I grinned and said I

hadn't got to those places yet and It must of been from the previous painter... She had a big grin on her

face and a chuckle because, she was the previous painter... tee hee hee...

and of course, we chitchated after...



Marc A Giroux, Next door neighbor From Forest St.

Marc A Giroux

Neighbor