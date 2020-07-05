1/1
Eleanor M. DesRosiers
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister

GROTON - Eleanor M. (Comtois) DesRosiers, 88, a Groton resident, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald M. DesRosiers, who passed in 1985.

Born in Lowell on February 10, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Romeo and Marie (Lalonde) Comtois.

Eleanor was educated in Lowell Schools and attended St. Patrick Parish in Lowell where she received her sacraments. She also attended St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Lowell.

She had been employed by Middlesex Supply in Lowell as a bookkeeper. Following her marriage, she and her husband operated R&E Plate Glass Company in Lowell for over 30 years until her retirement.

One of her favorite outings was on Saturday morning when she went out to get her hair done.

Most important to Eleanor was her family, she enjoyed raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Elaine and Henry Ricard of Groton, Suzanne and Thomas Ryan of Clinton and Marc and Mona (Dickey) DesRosiers of Clearwater, FL; a son-in-law, Harold Buchanan of Pelham, NH; a sister, Ruth Simpson of So. Berwick, ME; six grandchildren, Joseph and Jeremy Ricard, Jonathan, Justin and Jenna Buchanan, Colin Ryan. She was predeceased by her daughter, Debra Buchanan.

DESROSIERS - Relatives and friends are invited to Eleanor's Life Celebration on Monday, from 4 until 8 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10 AM in St. Patrick Church, Lowell. For those attending the Funeral Mass please register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044FAEAE22A2FE3-mass1. Also, in accordance with current health guidelines, face coverings are required at the Funeral Home and Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to: breastcancer.org, 120 East Lancaster Ave., Suite 201, Ardmore, PA 19003. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Eleanor M. DesRosiers


Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church- Lowell
JUL
7
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.

I always got a chuckle from the way Eleanor asked me to change the water bottle on her water cooler. Eleanor would call me and ask me... "can you put me a bottle of water?" I would go next door and
"Put her a bottle of water" and then chitchat for a little while.

Also, one time she needed help painting the ceiling on one of the many enclosed porches on the house. While I was painting it, she was pointing out all the places I missed. At one point, I grinned and said I
hadn't got to those places yet and It must of been from the previous painter... She had a big grin on her
face and a chuckle because, she was the previous painter... tee hee hee...
and of course, we chitchated after...

Marc A Giroux, Next door neighbor From Forest St.
Marc A Giroux
Neighbor
July 2, 2020
Dear Family, I am sending my love and prayers to each one of you. May your precious memories put a smile on your face and peace in your heart. It was my honor to know Eleanor. She was a beautiful lady with a priceless sense of humor. Her dear son, Marc, met and married my daughter, which made us family. Although time and the distance of Florida kept us apart, we shared special memories and stories by phone and mail. Love, Elinor Dickey
ELINOR DICKEY
Family
July 3, 2020
Dear family, Jim and I are so sorry for your loss. She was a special person, and so sweet. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love and peace, Nancy and James Gaudette
Nancy Gaudette
Family
