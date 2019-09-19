|
Beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister and friend
PELHAM, NH
Eleanor M. (Zipps) McCann, 90, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon at Lowell General Hospital with her loving family by her side after a brief illness.
She was the loving wife of the late James P. McCann who died in 1989.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, August 2, 1929, a daughter of the late John T. and the late Hannah (Neeson) Zipps, she attended St. Patrick Grammar school in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School.
Eleanor lived a full life as a wife, mother, sister and friend but her greatest joy was when she was with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. "Nana Cann" as she was affectionately known loved to bake and was known near and far by family and friends as the "Cookie Lady".
She was an active member of the Pelham Senior Citizens and the Red Hat Society and was also a devoted Sox and Patriots fan.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter Valerie J. McCann and her husband Steven F. Tello of Pelham, NH; two sons John T. McCann of Pelham and Michael McCann of Florida; four grandchildren Hannah Tello, Emma Tello, Tiffany Miiller and Jackie McCann; six great-grandchildren Paxton, Kailey, Alexi, Jocelyn, Elizabeth and Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also pre-deceased by her siblings, Theresa Riley, Claire Patronick, Shirley Gilbert, Mildred Sullivan, Kathleen Zipps and Walter, Gerald and Francis Zipps.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be celebrated Saturday morning at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME at 10 o'clock followed by her burial at the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 19, 2019